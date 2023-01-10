Man wanted for stealing liquor bottles and pointing gun at employee in Northshore area, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is wanted after police say he robbed a liquor store before pulling a gun on an employee in Houston's Northshore area.

On Dec. 19, 2022, at about 6:30 p.m., a man walked into the liquor store in the 900 block of Federal Road, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said the man first acted like a customer and walked around the store looking at different bottles.

Surveillance video then shows the man grabbing two liquor bottles and running out of the business without paying.

An employee who witnessed the theft ran out of the store to confront him but was greeted with a gun.

The suspect reportedly drove off in a gray Mazda four-door sedan.

HPD describes the suspect as a Black man wearing a light-colored, long-sleeve shirt.

If you have any information related to this investigation, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

