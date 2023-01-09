Suspect called the "The Pocket-Square Pillager" wanted by FBI for armed robbery at Houston bank

HOUSTON, Texas -- The FBI is looking for a man who they call "The Pocket Square Pillager," accused of armed robbery at a Regions Bank while wearing a suit and a tie.

On Jan. 5 at about 3:30 p.m., Houston police officers responded to the 5800 block of San Felipe Street for reports of a person being robbed at gunpoint by a masked suspect.

The man pictured below was seen walking into the bank wearing a newsboy cap and a mask. He left on foot, according to the FBI.

If anyone has information on this case, you can contact Crime Stoppers Houstonof Houston at 713-222-TIPS or Houston Police Robbery Division at 713-308-0700.