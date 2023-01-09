Serial robbery suspect smelled bad and wore high heels while targeting businesses near Galleria: HPD

Aside from robbing each business by holding up a similar demand note, police said another detail that lined up across the board is that victims described the suspect as smelling bad. We have video from the crimes.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman wanted by Houston police left a bad scent at several different businesses on Westheimer near the Galleria, according to the department.

The Houston Police Department recently released video of the suspect wanted for at least four robberies by threat.

The first robbery happened back on Dec. 19, 2022 at a hotel in the 5100 block of Hidalgo, according to police. Video shows the woman walking up to the counter in the hotel lobby, showing the clerk a note, and then threatening the clerk to give her the money from the register by saying that another suspect armed with a weapon was standing outside. The clerk complied and that's when the suspect took off in an unknown direction.

The next robbery police are accusing her of happened the following night at a Schlotzsky's in the 6100 block of Westheimer. She went about the crime in a similar way, according to police. The suspect allegedly approached the cashier, displayed a threatening note, and demanded money. The employee complied and police said the woman took off running from the restaurant.

Then on Dec. 21, police said she robbed a JW Marriot Hotel in the 5100 block of Westheimer by the Galleria. The same threatening method was used, according to police.

The fourth robbery Houston police are accusing the same woman of happened on Dec. 23 at a Prosperity Bank in the 7900 block of Westheimer Road. Police said the bank teller complied with her request for money but this time video shows the suspect leaving in a dark-colored sedan.

Police described the suspect as a white woman between 40 to 50 years old. In surveillance video, she is seen wearing a black baseball cap over her blonde or gray hair, a black coat, a mask, and sunglasses. In at least two of the robberies, she is said to have been wearing high heels and smelled heavily of body odor.

If you know any information related to this investigation, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-8477.