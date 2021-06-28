man killed

Man dies after he's found with gunshot wounds outside home in NW Harris Co.

Man found shot to death in doorway in NW Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has died after he was found shot in the doorway of a home early Monday morning in northwest Harris County.

The sheriff's office said it responded to a disturbance involving weapons at about 3:15 a.m. in the 3500 block of Braewin Court.

When deputies arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds outside of the house.

His injuries were so severe, they tried to take him via LifeFlight to the hospital. The helicopter was unable to arrive because of the weather, so he was transported via ambulance.

He died at the hospital.

It's still unclear what led up to this shooting.

"We don't have a motive as to what occurred before the shooting, so we have several people here that may have been witnesses. We're going to wait until our investigators get here so they can talk to them," said Lt. Cedric Cook.

Authorities don't have any information on the shooter. They believe a dark sedan was seen leaving the area.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

