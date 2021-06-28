Man dies after he's found with gunshot wounds outside home in NW Harris Co.

@HCSOTexas units responded to a disturbance with weapons at the 3500 blk of Braewin Ct. Units found an adult male with gunshot wounds outside a residence. The male was transported to the hospital and confirmed deceased. No other details are known at this time. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/ni4SeIsVfG — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 28, 2021

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has died after he was found shot in the doorway of a home early Monday morning in northwest Harris County.The sheriff's office said it responded to a disturbance involving weapons at about 3:15 a.m. in the 3500 block of Braewin Court.When deputies arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds outside of the house.His injuries were so severe, they tried to take him via LifeFlight to the hospital. The helicopter was unable to arrive because of the weather, so he was transported via ambulance.He died at the hospital.It's still unclear what led up to this shooting."We don't have a motive as to what occurred before the shooting, so we have several people here that may have been witnesses. We're going to wait until our investigators get here so they can talk to them," said Lt. Cedric Cook.Authorities don't have any information on the shooter. They believe a dark sedan was seen leaving the area.If you have any information, you're asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office.