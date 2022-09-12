HPD seeks red Dodge Charger spotted at scene of deadly shooting outside Fifth Ward corner store

Two people were killed in separate shootings just blocks away from each other within two hours. This was part of what proved to be a violent night in the Bayou City with a total of

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police released two surveillance photos of red Dodge Charger sought in connection to a shooting on Saturday night that left one man dead and another injured in the Fifth Ward.

Officers responded to a shooting call at a corner food store located at 3801 Liberty Road near Hutton Street just before 10 p.m.

According to HPD, officers found a 29-year-old man lying on the ground in front of the business with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 33-year-old victim was also shot by the gunman, who police said fired shots into a group of people in front of the store. The second man was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Witnesses told police they saw two Black men flee the scene in a red Dodge Charger.

HPD released photos of the red Dodge Charger -- which has tinted windows and a sunroof -- in hopes that someone might recognize it.

The shooting on Liberty Road happened while officers were investigating another deadly shooting just a few blocks away.

When officers arrived to the corner store after hearing gunshots, they reportedly saw a large crowd dispersing. That's when they found the man shot to death.

Investigators at the scene of the other shooting said they saw a car driving toward them from the direction of Liberty Road shortly before a police chase unfolded. Cameras captured the moment officers and detectives drew guns and yelled commands to a man who ran through crime scene tape.

"One individual took off running from that scene. So officers gave chase to that individual. But they were not able to locate him. They set up a perimeter. They also called for a K9 unit and a helicopter. But they were not able to locate him at all," HPD Asst. Chief Yasar Bashir said.

The two people in the car were questioned and released. Police said they found a weapon, however, there's no indication they had anything to do with the homicide.

HPD acknowledged how alarmed neighbors feel with the amount of violence that occurred in just a matter of hours.

"It's definitely a concern for our officers, because they are out here doing their job and then you hear gunshots. It's definitely a concern. But for tonight, we already have our crime suppression teams. We are going to increase our police presence in this area, especially if you have a lot of neighbors. They are out watching," Bashir said.

HPD said they do not believe the two shootings are related and have not determined what the motives might be or who the suspects are.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.