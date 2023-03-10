The victim's girlfriend got in her car and hid while her boyfriend got shot to death, police said. She told officers she heard about four to five gunshots before the suspects took off.

Attempted robbery turned into homicide outside apartment complex in Gulfton, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man trying to protect his girlfriend from attempted robbers ended up getting shot and killed in the parking lot of a Gulfton-area apartment complex, Houston police said.

It happened at about 9:55 p.m. Thursday at the Villa Feliz apartments in the 6300 block of Rampart Street in southwest Houston.

The woman witnessed her boyfriend's murder.

It all started when the victim was walking his girlfriend to her car and a dark gray sedan heading south on Rampart turned around and parked the corner, according to police.

That's when two men got out and walked toward the couple.

The woman got in her car and hid while her boyfriend got shot to death. She told officers she heard about four to five gunshots before the suspects took off.

Police said the woman managed to see one of the suspects and described him as a Black man, possibly of Hispanic origin.

Detectives are working to gather surveillance video that may have captured the shooting.

The victim was in his 50s, police said.

