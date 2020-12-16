deadly shooting

1 dead, 1 injured in deadly daylight shooting in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot to death and another person was injured in a shooting in north Houston.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the shooting in the 500 block of Barren Springs Drive on Wednesday at about 12:45 p.m.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a man was found dead on the scene. Another person was injured and rushed to the hospital, he said. Details of that person's condition were not immediately released. It's unclear what led up to the shooting and no suspect information was made available.





In SkyEye video taken from above the scene, investigators were seen inspecting a dark colored vehicle surrounded by multiple shell casing markers.

Drivers in the area should expect to encounter a heavy law enforcement presence as deputies continue their investigation.
