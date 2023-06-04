The suspect has now been charged with murder after getting into an altercation with the victim before allegedly shooting him multiple times, HCSO says.

Suspect crashes car after allegedly fatally shooting man during fight at Alief taqueria, HCSO says

ALIEF, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead, and another is in custody after a shooting at a taqueria in the city's Alief area on Saturday evening, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

At around 11:40 p.m., patrol units were called to the Sauceno Taqueria at 13150 Bissonet about a shooting.

RELATED: Suspects wanted after man shot and killed during fight in Alief area, police say

When deputies arrived, a man, identified as Marco Alberto, was found with several gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Sgt. Jason Brown with HCSO, it is believed that the victim, Alberto, reportedly got into an altercation with another man, 45-year-old Juan Ramos-Lopez, who then allegedly shot him.

RELATED: Men kicked off METRO bus before 1 of them fired deadly shots in south Houston, police say

Witnesses at the scene spoke to police and identified Lopez as the suspect, who fled before police arrived. Officers located Lopez after he reportedly crashed his vehicle near the area and was taken into custody.

As of Sunday morning, Lopez has been charged with murder, HCSO said.