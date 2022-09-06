Man shot at least 4 times while sitting outside food store in Third Ward

Houston police said the victim was sitting on the curb when a gunman in a white hoodie approached and fired several shots. Now, they're reviewing surveillance video.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a gunman after a man was shot multiple times while sitting outside a food store in the Third Ward overnight.

Houston police said the shooter walked up to the man and fired several shots as he sat on the curb outside Friendly Neighborhood Store in the 3000 block of Scott Street at Anita around midnight.

The victim was shot at least four times before the shooter fled, police said.

He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said they have surveillance video of the shooting.

The only description investigators provided of the suspect is that he was wearing a white hoodie.