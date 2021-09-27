Man dies after being shot in head not far from Home Depot store in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are hoping surveillance video from a Home Depot store in north Harris County could help lead them to the suspect in a deadly shooting.A man was shot on a side street near the home improvement store at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 22300 block of Kuykendahl near the Grand Parkway.According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, authorities say the victim was with a group of people who met up to sell something.At some point, someone opened fire, hitting the man in the head.His friends took him to an emergency room on FM 2920 and Gosling.He was then taken by LifeFlight to Memorial Herman Hospital in the Texas Medical Center, where he later died.