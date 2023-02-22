Gun found outside after man shot in the chest at home in Trinity Gardens, HPD says

There are a lot of unanswered questions after a man in his 60s was shot, but investigators said they did find a gun and one shell casing at the scene.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There are a lot of unanswered questions after a man was shot in the chest at his home in the Trinity Gardens neighborhood in northeast Houston overnight.

Houston police said they found a gun and one shell casing outside, but no bullet holes at the house in the 8400 block of Westcott Road, near the Homestead-Crosstimbers intersection.

Investigators said the shooting happened just before midnight.

The victim, a man in his 60s, was taken to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery. Police didn't have any details on his condition.

Police are searching for witnesses who may have more information about what happened.

Investigators didn't have any description of the suspect(s).