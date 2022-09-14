HPD looking for 19-year-old woman accused of shooting bystander in southeast Houston

Police said the 19-year-old was looking for another woman that somehow was involved with her boyfriend being put in jail. A fight broke out, and a bystander was struck.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are trying to track down a 19-year-old woman accused of shooting a man during an argument at an apartment complex along the Gulf Freeway overnight.

Police said the man who was shot was not the woman's intended target.

Officers believe the suspect was in an argument with another woman around 10 p.m. Tuesday at the complex located at 10910 Gulf Freeway near Ledge Street.

"She was actually looking for another female that somehow had something to do with her boyfriend being put in jail. So she was over there angry, looking for the female. Other folks came in and intervened, and were trying to tell her to calm down," Lt. R. Willkens said. "Sometime during that commotion that was going on, she decided to shoot the pistol. It went off and hit our complainant in the leg. Supposedly he was not the target, but obviously it happened."

The man, who is in his late 20s, was shot in the leg and is expected to survive.