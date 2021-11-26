man shot

60-year-old man shot while confronting car burglars in E. Harris Co.

By Patrina Adger
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are searching for several suspects after a 60-year-old man was shot Friday morning in east Harris County.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Shady Rock Lane near Uvalde.

According to Harris County sheriff's deputies, a woman in the neighborhood looked out her window and saw a group of burglars breaking into several cars.

She alerted a man inside her house, prompting him to run outside and confront them, deputies said.

The suspects ran away when they were confronted, and the 60-year-old chased after them, according to deputies. That's when one of the suspects turned around and shot at the man.

He was struck in the arm and was transported to a local hospital. Deputies said he is expected to be OK.

Now, deputies are searching for the burglars and the gunman. Investigators said they are looking for three to five men in a black Ford Explorer.

It's unclear if all of the men left the scene in the SUV, or if some of them got away on foot.
