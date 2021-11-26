60-year-old man shot while confronting car burglars in E. Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are searching for several suspects after a 60-year-old man was shot Friday morning in east Harris County.The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Shady Rock Lane near Uvalde.According to Harris County sheriff's deputies, a woman in the neighborhood looked out her window and saw a group of burglars breaking into several cars.She alerted a man inside her house, prompting him to run outside and confront them, deputies said.The suspects ran away when they were confronted, and the 60-year-old chased after them, according to deputies. That's when one of the suspects turned around and shot at the man.He was struck in the arm and was transported to a local hospital. Deputies said he is expected to be OK.Now, deputies are searching for the burglars and the gunman. Investigators said they are looking for three to five men in a black Ford Explorer.It's unclear if all of the men left the scene in the SUV, or if some of them got away on foot.