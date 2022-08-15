HPD searching for suspect charged with murder of maintenance man at Montrose apartment

Police say the man confronted the gunman after he fired off a warning shot inside his apartment. The man was shot in the chest and died.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a man charged in the death of a maintenance man at an apartment in the Montrose area.

Cardarius Jamar Woodard, 22, is charged with murder. Houston police released a photo of Woodard in hopes that someone knows where he is.

Police said Woodard is known to have ties in both Texas and Louisiana. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The shooting happened on Thursday, Aug. 11, around 11:55 p.m. at an apartment located in the 1400 block of Marshall Street near Mulberry.

According to police, a man and woman were outside welding in a carport area but went upstairs to the apartment to cool off.

While they were inside the apartment, another man entered and demanded keys from the woman, who said she didn't have them.

Police said that's when the gunman, who was later identified as Woodard, pulled out a firearm and fired a warning shot. When the first man confronted the gunman about firing inside the apartment, Woodard reportedly shot him in the chest.

Woodard ran away from the scene, police said.

HPD said the 60-year-old man who was shot died at the hospital. Family members identified him as David Walters.

Officials said Walters was a maintenance man at the apartments. Investigators were working to figure out if the gunman lived there too.

"According to the witness, he does live here. But somebody else is saying he doesn't," Lt. I. Izaguirre said. "We don't know that for sure at this point. The witness can identify him."

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Woodard or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.