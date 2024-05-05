24-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of his stepdad stemmed from argument, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 24-year-old man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of his stepfather, which stemmed from an argument in north Harris County overnight.

The victim has been identified as Shawn Leonard Williams, 47, who was pronounced dead at the scene after being found with a single upper torso gunshot wound, the sheriff's department said.

The victim's stepson, Lazarus Richard Williams, 24, has been charged with murder and booked into the Harris County Jail.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened at around 1 a.m. in the 12000 block of Meadowview Drive.

According to deputies, Lazarus called 911, saying that he had shot his stepfather after an argument. He and the other three witnesses were taken into custody once EMS and deputies arrived.

Authorities said the three witnesses who were taken into custody were Shawn's adult son, Lazarus' mother, and his girlfriend.

The three witnesses and the suspected shooter were interrogated by investigators. Authorities discovered that, despite living in the same home, there had been some resentment developing between the stepson and the stepfather.

After coming home from a neighbor's house where a crawfish boil was being held, Lazarus and Shawn got into a heated argument inside their house when they were both drinking. Deputies say Shawn retrieved an airsoft gun and Lazarus grabbed a real gun. Shortly after, the stepson fired one shot at his stepfather.

Authorities say Lazarus remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.