Maintenance man shot to death after confronting gunman inside Montrose apartment, police say

Police say the man confronted the gunman after he fired off a warning shot inside his apartment. The man was shot in the chest and died.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was killed overnight in the Montrose area and police believe he may have known the shooter.

It happened outside an apartment just before midnight on the corner of Marshall and Mulberry.

According to police, a man and woman were outside welding in a carport area but went upstairs to the apartment to cool off.

While they were inside the apartment, another man entered, and demanded keys from the woman, who said she didn't have them.

Police said that's when the gunman pulled out a firearm and fired a warning shot. When the first man confronted the gunman about firing inside the apartment, the gunman reportedly shot him in the chest.

The suspect ran away.

Police said the man who was shot died at the hospital.

Officials added that the man who was killed was possibly a maintenance man at the apartments. Investigators were working to figure out if the suspect lives there, too.

Detectives told ABC13 they believe there were more witnesses at the scene than initially thought, but because it was pouring rain at the time, they left, not wanting to get involved.

The woman told police that she can identify the shooter.

"According to the witness, he does live here. But somebody else is saying he doesn't," Lt. I. Izaguirre said. "We don't know that for sure at this point. The witness can identify him."

Either way, investigators think the shooter knew the man. They do not believe the shooting was random.

