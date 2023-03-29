Police said two suspects had just robbed the smoke shop and were fleeing when a bystander tried to stop them, sparking a shootout.

Man shot and killed in Spring Branch was trying to stop smoke shop robbers, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man killed in Spring Branch may have been trying to stop a pair of robbers at a smoke shop, according to Houston police.

Officers were called to Lighthouse Smoke and Vape at 7555 Long Point Drive just after 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said two suspects had just robbed the shop and were fleeing when a bystander tried to stop them, sparking a shootout.

The victim was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

"A bystander tried to intervene. They got into a shootout," Det. Chettry said. "The bystander was wounded and transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries."

Investigators are still looking for the suspects responsible for the robbery and shooting.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 5'5", with a slim build. Police said he was wearing an olive green sweater, black sweatpants and white sneakers. The second suspect is described as a Black male wearing a black hoodie.

ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker shows zero homicides were counted during two of the last four years in the area where the shooting happened.

However, four homicides were counted in 2021 and 2022 in the designated Afton Village and Pine Terrace area.