man killed

He took my world from me': Widow describes moment man killed her husband

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Widow describes moment stranger killed her husband

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was just inches away as her husband was killed in an ambush shooting in northeast Houston.

The couple was leaving the Food Store on Cavalcade and Terry around 10:30 p.m. Thursday when the husband was shot to death, right in front of his wife.

Late Friday night, the victim's brother spoke with ABC13 and confirmed the husband was his brother, 55-year-old Patrick Wright.







Houston police say Wright was killed while holding the door open for his wife, Kim, and investigators don't know why.

EMBED More News Videos

Houston police say the man in his 50s was shot while holding the door open for his wife, and investigators don't know why.



Was the shooter attempting to rob the convenience store and he just didn't get to it? Here's what police had to say.

"It's still too early in the investigation. We don't know why the person did it," Lt. E. Pavel said. "All the information we have is that he was wearing a black mask or something covering his face, with a green shirt and black pants."

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video at the convenience store.

On Saturday, Kim shared details with ABC13 on who her husband of five years was and what he meant to her and the community.

"He meant the world to me. We grew up together. He was my first boyfriend ever," said Kim.

Wright went to jail for some years, but Kim said when he was released, they reconnected and got married. She said he had not gotten into any trouble after that.

"He lived his life accordingly," said Kim. "He didn't bother anybody."

She said one of the worst things about that night was that she could not save the love of her life.

"Me being in the nursing field, I couldn't save him," said Kim. "I just ask for people in this community, you guys know me, you guys know my heart. I just need someone to come forward with anything if they saw the suspect."

Kim also said she and her family just buried her sister last week. She said she didn't deserve another tragedy.

"I am very grateful for the five years we had but he [the suspect] took my world from me, and I didn't deserve that," she said.

Wright was very well known in the community. Kim said he prided himself in looking for people in the neighborhood.

"All the kids would call him Unc," she said.

She explained that any time Wright found out any children in the community lost a loved one or a parent, he would make it a point to check up on them weekly.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonshootinggas stationman killedman shot
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAN KILLED
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
20-year-old shot to death during break-in of Conroe home, police say
3 people killed, 2 injured in 3 shootings across Houston overnight
4 teens accused of luring victim to his death in SE Houston
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Houston-area road closures could delay your Halloween plans
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
More TOP STORIES News