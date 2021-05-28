He took my world from me': Widow describes moment man killed her husband

Shooting/Homicide: 1400 Cavalcade @ Terry. Male shot deceased. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 28, 2021

Houston police say the man in his 50s was shot while holding the door open for his wife, and investigators don't know why.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was just inches away as her husband was killed in an ambush shooting in northeast Houston.The couple was leaving the Food Store on Cavalcade and Terry around 10:30 p.m. Thursday when the husband was shot to death, right in front of his wife.Late Friday night, the victim's brother spoke with ABC13 and confirmed the husband was his brother, 55-year-old Patrick Wright.Houston police say Wright was killed while holding the door open for his wife, Kim, and investigators don't know why.Was the shooter attempting to rob the convenience store and he just didn't get to it? Here's what police had to say."It's still too early in the investigation. We don't know why the person did it," Lt. E. Pavel said. "All the information we have is that he was wearing a black mask or something covering his face, with a green shirt and black pants."Investigators are reviewing surveillance video at the convenience store.On Saturday, Kim shared details with ABC13 on who her husband of five years was and what he meant to her and the community."He meant the world to me. We grew up together. He was my first boyfriend ever," said Kim.Wright went to jail for some years, but Kim said when he was released, they reconnected and got married. She said he had not gotten into any trouble after that."He lived his life accordingly," said Kim. "He didn't bother anybody."She said one of the worst things about that night was that she could not save the love of her life."Me being in the nursing field, I couldn't save him," said Kim. "I just ask for people in this community, you guys know me, you guys know my heart. I just need someone to come forward with anything if they saw the suspect."Kim also said she and her family just buried her sister last week. She said she didn't deserve another tragedy."I am very grateful for the five years we had but he [the suspect] took my world from me, and I didn't deserve that," she said.Wright was very well known in the community. Kim said he prided himself in looking for people in the neighborhood."All the kids would call him Unc," she said.She explained that any time Wright found out any children in the community lost a loved one or a parent, he would make it a point to check up on them weekly.