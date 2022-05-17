man killed

Man found fatally shot in abandoned car in north Harris County parking lot

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are working to figure out what led up to the shooting death of a man in north Harris County overnight.

Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to a shots fired call at the Casa Del Mar apartments off FM-1960 and Kuykendahl just before 9:30 p.m. Monday.

At the scene, they found the victim, who deputies described as a man in his 40s, in an abandoned car in the parking lot.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators recovered shell casings from the parking lot. They were looking for surveillance video in the area.

Deputies said it was unclear if a robbery or some kind of other disturbance led up to the fatal shooting.

A black sedan was seen speeding out of the apartment complex after the shots were fired, investigators said.
