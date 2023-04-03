Man found with multiple gunshot wounds at Metro bus stop on Bissonnet, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- First responders tried to save a man found shot early Monday morning at a Metro bus stop in southwest Houston but were not successful, Houston police said.
A Houston police officer was performing routine patrol at about 1:30 a.m. in the 9700 block of Bissonnet when Lt. JP Horelica said someone flagged them about a man bleeding at the bus stop.
Officers and firefighters gave the man first aid, but he died before getting to the hospital, police said. The victim was approximately in his 30s.
There is no word yet on a suspect or motive.
Officers were at the scene searching the area for surveillance video.