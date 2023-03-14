WATCH LIVE

Houston police investigating man found dead at Washington Ave. self storage facility

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 5:36PM
Body found at self storage facility on Washington Ave., police say
A welfare check was reportedly called around 2:35 a.m. Tuesday, and when officials arrived, the man was pronounced dead.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Homicide detectives are investigating after a dead body was found inside a business on Washington Avenue.

SkyEye flew over the business, which appears to be a CubeSmart Self Storage facility, at 6300 Washington Avenue near Westcott Street.

Houston police said a man was found dead inside the business, but his cause of death was unknown.

The medical examiner's officer will determine the man's cause of death.

