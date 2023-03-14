A welfare check was reportedly called around 2:35 a.m. Tuesday, and when officials arrived, the man was pronounced dead.

Houston police investigating man found dead at Washington Ave. self storage facility

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Homicide detectives are investigating after a dead body was found inside a business on Washington Avenue.

SkyEye flew over the business, which appears to be a CubeSmart Self Storage facility, at 6300 Washington Avenue near Westcott Street.

Houston police said a man was found dead inside the business, but his cause of death was unknown.

A welfare check was reportedly called around 2:35 a.m. Tuesday, and when officials arrived, the man was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner's officer will determine the man's cause of death.