Young man found shot to death on sidewalk in W. Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating after a young man was found dead on a sidewalk in west Harris County on Wednesday morning.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it appeared the Black male, who they believe was in his late teens or early 20s, had a gunshot wound.

He was discovered outside a residence in the 19600 block of River Point Lane.

Gonzalez said some neighbors reported hearing gunshots around 4 a.m. Residents in the neighborhood are being asked to check their surveillance cameras and talk to on-scene investigators.

According to Sgt. Greg Pinkins with HCSO, neighbors also reported hearing a car speed off shortly after shots rang out. Currently, there are no descriptions of a suspect or a vehicle.

The victim has not yet been identified, HCSO said. Officials said it was unclear where he was coming from or if he was leaving.

Pinkins also said there is no known history with the neighborhood, and it was said not to be a problem area.