Seabrook police investigating crash involving ambulance and electric bike on East Meyer at SH 146

SEABROOK, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are responding to a crash involving an ambulance and an electric bike in Seabrook Wednesday afternoon.

The Seabrook Police Department said the incident happened on East Meyer at SH 146 at about 12:30 p.m.

Based on preliminary information, it appears someone on an electric bike ran through a red light at the intersection and was hit, though that has not been confirmed.

ABC13's SkyEye flew over the active scene where the bike was seen on the ground.

Police said the biker was injured and taken to the hospital to be evaluated and treated.

No injuries were reported by Seabrook EMS personnel.

