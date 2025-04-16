Body found in advanced state of decomposition in Brazoria County, sheriff's office says

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man's death is under investigation after officials say his body was found near Alvin on Wednesday afternoon.

The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a body found just before noon near CR 397 and CR 99.

SkyEye flew over the scene as investigators and crime scene tape surrounded the area.

The sheriff's office said the body was found in an advanced state of decomposition, but it's unclear how the man may have died.

