58-year-old woman found dead in shot-up SUV that crashed into tree, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are working to determine if a deadly shooting over the weekend was an act of road rage.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said at about 11 p.m. on Saturday, a woman's body was found inside a shot-up SUV that crashed into a tree on Caruso Forest Drive, near Antoine and West Gulf Bank.

"When the deputies arrived, they found the driver of the vehicle was deceased inside," HCSO Sgt. Jason Brown said at the scene. "Multiple gunshots had been fired at the vehicle. She appears to have been shot and killed somewhere here in the vicinity -- somewhere in the neighborhood, and then crashed the vehicle there."

The sheriff's office said the shots being fired into the woman's vehicle may have caused her to lose control of the SUV and crash into the tree.

Authorities have identified the victim as 58-year-old Debra Carrington.

HSCO is reviewing surveillance footage and urging anyone who may have witnessed road rage or the shooting to come forward.

"We don't have a suspect vehicle to put out at this time, but we do believe the shooting occurred on the roadway. So we'll check all those cameras and try to identify the suspects," Brown said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

