ExxonMobil reports operational issue at Baytown complex, prompting safety flaring and noise

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- ExxonMobil has reported an operational issue at its Baytown Area Complex on Wednesday evening, resulting in visible safety flaring and increased noise levels near the facility.

The incident was announced around 8 p.m. at the complex located at 3525 Decker Drive in Baytown. In a brief statement, ExxonMobil apologized for any inconvenience the safety flaring and noise may be causing the surrounding community, but emphasized there is no cause for alarm.

As of now, there are no reports of injuries or shelter-in-place orders. ExxonMobil has not disclosed the specific cause of the issue or how long the flaring is expected to continue.

