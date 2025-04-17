Family of woman shot 7 times in her car believes the killer was someone she knew

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother came under fatal fire just blocks from her home, sending her vehicle crashing into a tree and leaving her family stricken with grief.

Deputies responded to Caruso Forest Drive near Antoine Drive on Saturday night.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Debra Carrington had just turned onto her street when someone opened fire on her SUV. Surveillance footage captured the vehicle losing control before colliding with a tree.

PREVIOUS REPORT: 58-year-old woman found dead in shot-up SUV that crashed into tree, HCSO says

"I just can't tell you what I'm feeling right now," said her brother, Charles Anthony, overcome with emotion.

Carrington, a 58-year-old mother and grandmother, was pronounced dead at the scene. A neighbor's cell phone video revealed the awful aftermath. The driver's side door was riddled with bullet holes.

"I miss her, I miss her really bad," Anthony said. "It's just horrible. We're trying to figure out who would do something like that."

A nearby resident told ABC13 they saw a man on foot moments before the shooting. Investigators have yet to make an arrest or release any motive. Online medical examiner records confirmed Carrington was shot seven times.

"I can't fathom what she could have possibly done or what the reason for this is," Anthony added. "That's the most baffling thing."

Anthony also shared that he had just celebrated his 70th birthday with his sister the previous week.

"I never thought that Sunday night, when we took those pictures at my birthday party, that it would be the last time I'd see her," he said.

Carrington was active in her church and was known for her warm smile and wide circle of friends. Now, her family hopes investigators can uncover who is responsible - and bring them to justice.

"Because there's a guy walking around right now thinking it's okay to kill people - and it's not."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers.

