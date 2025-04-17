Houston woman says she's gotten no help after someone in New York stole her SNAP benefits

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston family tells ABC13 they're left feeling helpless after their SNAP benefits were stolen by someone in another state.

They said they're getting little help from the people at the Human and Health Services department, who run the program in Texas.

The Jackson family tells me they were told to be patient and wait for their claim to be processed, but patience is difficult when you're trying to keep food on the table for you and your children to survive.

"They know I wasn't in New York, so why do I have to wait? Why couldn't you give me a new card and put it back on the card?" Linda Jackson said.

Linda is in her 70s and takes full-time care of her daughter Doris, who's in her 50s and has special needs, in their north Houston home.

Last week, she was stunned to see the money they needed to buy groceries was wiped from her SNAP benefits card by someone in New York.

"'Here, Ms. Jackson, here's this paper you've been compromised in New York.' I haven't been to New York. Don't know anybody in New York," Linda said.

She's now trying to get a new card and pin and hopes she'll still be able to get her April benefits.

The thing is, representatives with the Health and Human Services department tell ABC13 due to federal funding that didn't get renewed, any SNAP benefits that were stolen on or after December 21, 2024, cannot be replaced, but a new card and pin can be given to people impacted.

"That's wrong. Help us! You know I've been compromised, you gave me the paper, so what's the problem? Why do we have to wait a whole month to get some food stamps? What are we supposed to eat? How are we supposed to live? That's Wrong!" Linda said.

Jackson says her other daughter thankfully brought them groceries.

"I have a daughter who helped me. Other people don't have nobody to help replace their food stamps, and y'all know this happens. Work on the system to stop this," Linda said.

She's frustrated and hopes changes come.

"Get some help, give some help, and stop doing us like that. We don't deserve that. That's your business that's getting compromised. That's your company SNAP. Get a grip!" Linda said.

ABC13 asked if the agency offers emergency food stamps and who would qualify for something like that. We're awaiting a response.

Victim of fraud? You're urged to take immediate action.

Calling the Lone Star Help Desk at 800-777-7328 to change their PIN and cancelling their card. Report the fraud to the OIG by calling 2-1-1, and after choosing a language, pick option 3.

