Investigation underway after man found shot to death on southwest Houston roadway, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a man's death after his body was found on a southwest Houston roadway on Thursday.

The Houston Police Department said it responded to 12500 Shannon Hills Drive at about 12:50 a.m. after someone driving by reported seeing the victim lying on the road.

Officers found the man with at least one gunshot wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's identity is pending verification by the medical examiner's office.

Witnesses told police they heard several voices before the fatal shooting and saw a red vehicle take off.

Investigators are combing through security footage to try and figure out what happened.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.