With the amount of drownings deputies have responded to in the last month, they have this warning for those planning to spend time in water this summer.

Divers recover 4th drowning victim from San Jacinto River in last 30 days, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Rescue crews have been out in the San Jacinto River at least four times in the last month recovering bodies of people who drowned. The Harris County Sheriff's Office now has a serious warning.

It's a devastating situation, but it's one that deputies say can easily be prevented by wearing a lifejacket.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office received a call at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday to Magnolia Gardens Park near Beach and Riverside.

The sheriff's office marine unit began using sonar technology to search for a man in his 50s, who witnesses say was swimming to the island in the San Jacinto River. They later found his body in the water about five feet deep.

With the amount of drownings they've responded to in the last month, Lt. David Jasper has a warning for those planning to spend time near the open water this summer.

"It's not like a swimming pool where you can see the bottom, see how deep the water is, and there's no lifeguard on duty. So watch your kids, don't consume alcohol, wear a life vest," Lt. Jasper said.

Nearly a month ago, a man in his 20s drowned near Magnolia Gardens. A week later, a man drowned about six miles away near Xtreme Marina and Park. Then, on Saturday night, a 6-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl died in the same area.

The sheriff's office says the man who drowned on Sunday may have had a heart condition, but they're unsure if that played a factor in his death. His identity is pending an investigation from the medical examiner's office.

