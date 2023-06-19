Deputies suspect the man, who was approximately 24 years old, was a weak swimmer. He went underwater on Sunday and never resurfaced.

Divers recover body of missing man from San Jacinto River in NE Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Divers recovered the body of a missing man from the San Jacinto River in northeast Harris County.

According to Harris County Sheriff's Office, the victim was swimming in the Magnolia Gardens area in the 17700 block of Riverside Street on Sunday when he went under water and disappeared.

Deputies suspect he was a weak swimmer.

In an update early Monday morning, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the man's body had been recovered.

Authorities have not released many details about the man, other than he was approximately 24 years old.