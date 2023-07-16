Authorities recovered the bodies of two children after they were last seen going into the water near Xtreme Off Road Park and Beach in Crosby.

2 children drown after swimming in San Jacinto River near Xtreme Off Road Park and Beach, HCSO says

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- A family is grieving the loss of two children after their bodies were found in the San Jacinto River early Sunday near the Xtreme Off Road Park and Beach.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office received the call at about 9 p.m. near the 1900 block of Gulf Pump Road. When crews arrived, they learned a 6-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were swimming in the water, went under, and never came back up, deputies said.

The scene appears to be a small water park with water slides and surrounding pavilions. The water closest to shore is shallow but is eventually roped off from the deeper parts of the river.

HCSO's marine unit dive team deployed a robot with sonar capabilities, which located two bodies at about 12 a.m. Sunday that matched the description given to investigators. In video captured at the scene, people could be seen waiting anxiously on the beach.

"The family is here and very distraught. We do have a chaplain here that is with the family to help them through this most difficult time. Our condolences go out to the family," HCSO Major Jesse Razo said.

Official identification is still pending from the medical examiner's office. It is unclear who was watching the children and whether or not they were wearing life jackets.

Just three weeks ago, a woman nearly drowned in the same area after being pulled away from shore by the current in the San Jacinto River. Several men jumped in to rescue her, but one of them drowned, and HCSO crews recovered his body. The woman and other men made it back alive.

READ MORE: Dive teams recover body of man who went missing in San Jacinto River in Crosby, sheriff says

For more on this story, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.