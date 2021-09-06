Man charged with murder in apartment shooting in Montrose area, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been charged with murder Monday in the deadly shooting of another man that occurred outside a Montrose-area apartment complex on Sunday, according to Houston Police.The incident involving 39-year-old Valentino Rodriguez, caused the SWAT team to arrive at the scene in the 1900 block of Richmond Avenue.Witnesses told police Rodriguez ran into the apartment complex after shooting the victim outside. It all unfolded after the victim was heard having a conversation with a woman who stopped by to visit him.That's when Rodriguez assumed the two were arguing and went outside to confront the victim, according to Jamaul Henry, a witness. Rodriguez shot the victim four times, Henry added.For several hours, police tried to get Rodriguez to come out, but there was no response. SWAT units were called in for backup, but it wasn't until investigators executed a search warrant and later confirmed the suspect was not inside.Rodriguez was booked in the Harris County Jail late Sunday night. Court documents state he has an extensive criminal history including assault, terroristic threat and deadly conduct.