SWAT situation following deadly shooting ends with no suspect found, police say

HPD SWAT, Hostage Negotiators and PIO en route to report of a barricaded suspect at 1900 Richmond Avenue. Suspect is reportedly armed and shot another male prior to barricading himself in the apartment. No other info at this time. pic.twitter.com/7pMfyuWLSm — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 5, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Police and their SWAT and hostage negotiations teams resolved what they believed was a standoff involving a barricaded man who shot another man to death outside an apartment complex in southwest Houston, according to authorities.Police units were called around 12:45 p.m. to the 1900 block of Richmond Avenue.According to Jamaul Henry, an eyewitness, the argument unfolded between the two men when a woman arrived to the apartment and woke up the victim.Henry said the victim and the woman were joking around when a man suddenly came outside with a gun and confronted the victim.An argument between the two men ensued. That's when the man opened fire and shot the victim four times, according to Henry."It was like a movie. I had never seen so much blood before. This is the hood. Anything can happen in the hood," said Henry.Police were told the man ran inside a nearby apartment. For several hours, authorities tried to get the suspect to come out, but there was no response.That's when SWAT units were called in for backup. Investigators were able to get a warrant and later confirmed the suspect was not inside.The victim died from his gunshot wounds at the hospital, according to HPD's Homicide Division."I hope they arrest the lady because she's the one who started it all," said Henry.