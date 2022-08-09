Man accused of pointing gun at firefighters while stopped at light in Westchase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of threatening two Houston Fire Department paramedics with a gun has been charged.

Kingsley Tian, 30, is charged with aggravated assault of a public servant and retaliation, according to Houston police.

Two firefighters in an ambulance were coming back from a call just before 6 p.m. on Monday, stopped at a traffic light in the 3200 block of Wilcrest, when Tian came to a stop next to them, HPD said.

That's when he reportedly pointed a gun at them, police said. No shots were fired.

Officials said the firefighters were able to get a photo of Tian's license plate before he drove away.

When officers went to Tian's residence nearby to arrest him, they located a gun, HPD said.

The retaliation charge was added because Tian made threatening remarks as he was being arrested, according to police.