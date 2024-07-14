Suspect identified and charged after allegedly threatening electric utility worker at gunpoint

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Charges have been filed against the man who allegedly pointed a gun at an electric utility worker in southwest Houston on Saturday morning.
The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Anthony Aloric Leonard, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Houston police said.
The incident occurred at about 8:40 a.m. in the 1900 block of Wilcrest Drive.
According to CenterPoint Energy CEO Jason Wells, over 100 line workers working on power restoration had to be evacuated from the scene.
Leonard allegedly fled the scene on foot, but police were able to quickly apprehend him.