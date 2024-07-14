CenterPoint CEO addresses employees' safety after man points gun at line worker in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- CenterPoint Energy CEO Jason Wells highlighted his employees' safety after a man opened fire at a line worker in southwest Houston on Saturday.

"We had to evacuate over 100 line workers this morning that were working restoration due to shots that were fired at our crews," Wells said in a video response posted on YouTube to the crime amid the power restoration efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl's landfall.

Houston police said officers responded to a call at about 8:40 a.m. in which a man pointed a gun at a utility worker in the 1900 block of Wilcrest Drive.

According to police, the 38-year-old suspect was arrested after fleeing on foot from the scene.

No charges have been filed yet.

"We understand just how difficult it is to be without power, especially in this heat. I understand the anger. I understand the frustration," Wells said regarding CenterPoint's restoration efforts.

"I ask you, please give our crews room to do their work safely. We are working tirelessly, day and night, to restore service to all of our customers who are still without power," he said referring to his employees' safety in the field.

