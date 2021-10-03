Neighbor killed, 3 others injured in gunfire exchange in SE Houston mobile home park, HPD said

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11076872" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The shooting on Sunday afternoon was potentially the result of a 'loud noise complaint,' according to HPD. The man, who was believed to have shot and killed his neighbor in the 10800 block of Telephone Road, has been arrested.

HPD commanders & PIO are en route to a mobile home park at 10801 Telephone Rd on preliminary reports that at least 3 persons were shot during a family disturbance. One person is deceased.



No other info known at this time. Please avoid the area. #hounews pic.twitter.com/BRX7kHdMSF — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 3, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot to death, and three others were injured Sunday afternoon after a disturbance between neighbors in a southeast Houston mobile home park, according to officials.Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Mike Skillern said officers were called to the 10800 block of Telephone Road around 4:02 p.m. for a reported shooting.Units arrived to the scene just six minutes later and found four people had been shot.Skillern said investigation is underway to determine a cause of the shooting, however it is believed the altercation potentially started over a loud noise complaint.Two women, who were neighbors, were reportedly exchanging words with one another before the altercation escalated. Moments later, two men became involved in the dispute.The men both had weapons in their hand and began firing shots at one another.One of the gunmen, described as a man in his late 20s, was shot to death.Police say one of the women, who was part of the initial disruption, is the wife of the living gunman.The living gunman and his wife's adult son also became involved some time during the altercation.The son and his mother were both said to have been hit by bullets from the deceased shooter's gun.The woman, described as a Hispanic mother in her mid 30s, was transported to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.The couple's son, described as a Hispanic man in his early 20s, was reportedly hit by multiple bullets during the "gun play," Skillern said. He remained in the hospital Sunday night in an unknown condition.The family's neighbor who opened fire was pronounced dead.The adult man, who was not killed, was described as a Hispanic man in his 40s. He was taken into custody.Both weapons were recovered from the scene.It is unclear if these neighbors had been in previous disputes, according to Skillern.