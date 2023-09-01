Man charged in 2nd fire at Los Cucos Mexican Cafe after 'carelessly smoking' in building: Officials

Los Cucos Mexican Cafe owners are rebuilding their business after it caught fire two separate times. One man is being charged in the first incident.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The owners of a northwest Harris County Mexican restaurant that caught fire a week ago almost dealt with yet another tragedy after someone tried to set it on fire again.

Clifford Galbraith is charged with reckless arson in connection with the second fire on Monday, Aug. 28, at the Los Cucos Mexican Cafe off Highway 249.

The Harris County Fire Marshal said it originated in the kitchen area and was caused by Galbraith carelessly smoking inside the building.

He was arrested and is now being held on a $15,000 bond.

Officials said his arrest was unrelated to the first fire on Aug. 23, just days before the second one.

SkyEye flew over that scene, where about 12 fire engines, four tour ladders, two tankers, a cascade apparatus, and two other vehicles were reportedly used to combat the fire.

According to officials, one firefighter was hospitalized, and two others were treated for heat exhaustion. The Klein Fire Department called the first incident a "total loss."

The business owners shared a statement on their Instagram saying they were working to relocate employees to other locations.

"(On Monday) we had intruders cause a fire again, which we believe someone has already been arrested for. Nobody was hurt and we are in disbelief. We will have to rebuild the building from scratch, but we will work our hardest to be back ASAP and better than ever," the statement read, in part.