Klein firefighters are battling a fire at Los Cucos Mexican Cafe on Tomball Parkway in northwest Houston, according to officials.

Firefighter hospitalized while battling fire at Mexican cafe in NW Harris County, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A firefighter was hospitalized while working to tame a large fire at a restaurant in northwest Harris County off of Highway 249, according to officials.

A viewer sent Eyewitness News a video that shows black smoke clouding over a Los Cucos Mexican Cafe, located at 22390 Tomball Parkway.

Klein firefighters posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, pictures of the restaurant as crews battled the fire Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities haven't disclosed the cause of the fire. Although details are limited, the Klein Fire Department said one of its firefighters was taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion.

Crews said no other injuries were reported.

