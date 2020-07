Galveston's Lone Star Rally cancelled due to COVID-19

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The largest four-day bike rally in America is cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.The annual Lone Star Rally welcomes bikers from all over to one of the busiest weekends in Galveston, but not this year.The event was set for November 5 - 8. Instead, plans are now being made for November 4 - 7, 2021.A statement was released on their website In 2018, the event welcomed around 250,000 motorcyclists and brought around $115 million to the city.