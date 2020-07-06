Galveston's Lone Star Rally cancelled due to COVID-19

The annual Lone Star Rally welcomes bikers from all over to one of the busiest weekends in Galveston, but not this year.
The event was set for November 5 - 8. Instead, plans are now being made for November 4 - 7, 2021.
A statement was released on their website:
"With respect for the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic and in the best interest of the City of Galveston residents, our patrons, vendors, sponsors and entertainers, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the Lone Star Rally this year to next year's dates of November 4-7, 2021. We have been closely monitoring local and regional news updates and discussing potential safety and health issues with city officials. With so much information changing daily, we believe it would be difficult to ensure a safe and fun event for everyone to enjoy. We look forward to 2021 and promise next year's rally will be worth the wait!"
In 2018, the event welcomed around 250,000 motorcyclists and brought around $115 million to the city.
