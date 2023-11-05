5 hospitalized after shots fired at Galveston Lone Star Rally, police say

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after several shots were fired at the Lone Star Rally on Saturday, according to police.

The Galveston Police Department said officers got a call shortly before 11 p.m. to The Strand, a historic district of the area.

When police arrived, they said five people were found with gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

Investigators said they are still trying to figure out what led up to this shooting.

Eyewitness News asked Chief Doug Balli if something like this has ever happened at this event.

"We believe this is an isolated incident. We've never had any type of violence like this at Lone Star Rally before and hopefully we'll never have anything like this again," Balli said.

Investigators said they have one person of interest in custody, who is currently being questioned, but they haven't disclosed if there was more than one shooter.

Galveston Public Works employees told ABC13 that the scene cleared about at about 5 a.m. and people are now allowed to retrieve their motorcycles and other belongings.

The Lone Star Rally is the largest motorcycle rally in North America, according to the event's Facebook page.

Organizers said the rally lasts four days and brings hundreds of thousands of people to the island.

