GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Organizers of what's billed as the largest four-day bike rally in America may have canceled this month's Lone Star Rally back in July, but that's not stopping city officials from preparing for an influx of visitors.
Galveston city workers said they're ready to shut down streets in The Strand if crowds show up this weekend.
While the rally was called off for 2020, Galveston is still ready to welcome visitors who take safety precautions like wearing masks and keep their distance from each other.
RELATED" Galveston's Lone Star Rally canceled due to COVID-19
The Lone Star Rally draws an estimated 500,000 visitors to the island each year since 2003.
The event was set for Nov. 5 - 8. Now, rally organizers are looking ahead to 2021.
"We look forward to 2021 and promise next year's rally will be worth the wait," organizers said in a statement in July.
While there's no rally this year, city officials said visitors should take note of a few rules any time they come to Galveston: Wear a mask, social distance, and there's no overnight parking on the Seawall.
FROM 2019: Lone Star motorcycle rally to crowd Galveston all weekend
Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter, and Instagram.
Galveston prepares for visitors despite Lone Star Rally cancellation
LONE STAR RALLY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More