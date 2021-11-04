Galveston's Lone Star Rally is back this year

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The largest four-day bike rally in America is back this year after it was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.
The annual Lone Star Rally is welcoming bikers from all over on Nov. 4-7 for one of the busiest weekends in Galveston.
2021's event is going to be special because country star Lee Greenwood is among the list of performers. He is slated to sing his hit, "God Bless the USA", on Nov. 5 at Saengerfest Park. Aside from free concerts, the event will have bike shows, a hot-rod car show and a Miss Lone Star Rally pageant on Saturday.
More than 400,000 motorcyclists are expected to attend the event. In 2018, the event welcomed around 250,000 motorcyclists and brought about $115 million to the city.
"Galveston Island has been home to the Lone Star Rally since 2001 and draws hundreds of thousands of people from around the country all coming to marvel at the glorious work of man and machine, primarily of the two-wheeled kind," Melissa Penland, an event promotor, said. "Motorcycle enthusiasts are anxious to get back on their bikes, and the Lone Star Rally is happy to have them with a plethora of open-air events covering a wide territory on the island."
Visitors can also look forward to seeing vendors selling everything from chopper trailers to saddle bags, leather jackets, clothing and jewelry, custom bike painting and more along downtown Galveston and the Pier 21 area.
Visit the Lone Star Rally's website for more information.
