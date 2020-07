AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- If you were planning on going to Austin City Limits Music Festival this year, you'll have to wait until next year.The organization announced on Twitter they are cancelling the event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.This is one of many large scale events across the country that have been cancelled.Next year's event is scheduled for October 2021 when the music festival will celebrate its 20th anniversary.Current ticket holders will receive an email from Front Gate Tickets about refund information and tickets for next year's event.