Suspect in deadly ambush shooting of 2 women in Independence Heights dies by suicide, sources say

Questions surround the deadly shooting of two women in which authorities said they may have been targeted.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man suspected in an ambush shooting that killed two women in an Independence Heights neighborhood died by suicide Wednesday evening, according to sources.

Sources told ABC13 the man was scheduled to turn himself in this evening but never showed up. It was later discovered that he had taken his own life.

The scene began unfolding at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. The Houston Police Department said three friends were sitting on the front porch of a home on East 37th Street near Yale Street, talking and catching up, when two were shot and killed. The victims were 39 and 22 years old.

Police said the suspect ambushed the women and fired at least seven shots, killing two of them instantly.

According to HPD, surveillance video obtained by ABC13 makes it clear the alleged shooter planned the attack and was wearing camouflage pants, a sweatshirt, black gloves, and black shoes. In the video, the alleged suspect can be seen hiding behind a fence before the shooting started, HPD said. The whole thing was over in seconds, and then, the suspect took off running.

Family members at the scene identified the 39-year-old killed as Mary Arredondo.

The third woman took off running and was not shot, according to HPD. She reportedly lives at the home where the shooting took place.

ABC13's Courtney Fischer talked to the survivor, who said Arrendondo was her best friend. She said she hid behind a trailer and called 911 from her Apple Watch after the shots were fired.

Investigators said there were five children inside the home at the time, but none of them were hurt.

Arrendondo's family says she leaves behind four children, none of whom were at the home during the shooting. The children inside the home were reportedly the surviving victim's four kids and one niece.

"This shouldn't have happened. I mean, whoever did it, please turn yourself in. This shouldn't have happened at all," Mary's mother, Selinda Trevino, told ABC13 after she got the phone call no parent wanted to hear. "They were just enjoying their night. But for somebody to do that, to shoot these two girls."

It's unclear if the suspect and victims knew each other.

"Based on what we saw, it appears to be an ambush-style attack. Where the suspect hid behind a fence. It was on the east side of the residence and then proceeded to ambush our victims from behind," J. Diaz with HPD Homicide said.

Police are asking that if anyone has video of the suspect running from East 37th Street, they want to see it.

Editor's note: Initially, police said the suspect was the estranged boyfriend of one of the slain women, but later said the gender and connection of the suspect and victims were not known.