Galveston police said the 20-year-old suspect claimed to be a gang member, leading police to believe he was targeting rivals at the motorcycle rally.

20-year-old accused in mass shooting at Lone Star Rally has bond increased to $900K, records show

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A judge increased the bond of an alleged gang member charged in the Galveston Lone Star Rally shooting that took place over the weekend.

On Saturday, 20-year-old Peddis Ray admitted to police that he was the shooter and claimed to be a member of a local gang, according to investigators.

Galveston police said six people were shot near The Strand, a historic district of the area.

Five of the victims were reportedly taken to the trauma center at The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston.

Authorities said one was taken to the hospital in critical condition, two required surgery and are expected to make full recoveries, and two others did not require surgery and are also expected to fully recover.

Investigators believe Ray was targeting people from a rival gang, but it is unclear if the victims were involved in any illegal activity.

Ray was charged with six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked in the Galveston County Jail on Saturday.

Initially, each count carried a bond of $100,000, totaling $600,000. On Monday, a judge raised each count to $150,000, totaling a $900,000 bond.

Ray's assigned defense attorney requested a mental health evaluation.

The Lone Star Rally is the largest four-day motorcycle rally in North America, according to its Facebook page. Organizers said the rally brings hundreds of thousands of people to the island.

