Magnolia boy hit by truck while walking home: 'I'm just glad that God's angels were around me'

By Courtney Carpenter
Boy hit by truck soared and fell in construction ditch, mom says

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) -- Kristi Brizuela says her 11-year-old son Levi was hit by a truck last Sunday while he was walking home from swimming at a friend's house.

The accident happened near their neighborhood and she said the impact sent her son flying through the air and he ended up landing about 40 feet away in a construction ditch.



Still, Levi feels thankful.

"Very lucky, because in that construction site, there were big heavy rocks," said the boy. "There were nails and I had missed all of those things. I'm just glad that God's angels were around me that day."

He was taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann where he was treated for several injuries, including a collapsed lung, fractured ribs and pelvis, a dislocated arm, and a concussion.

"We were lucky. We were really lucky," said his mom.

Levi is in sixth grade at Bear Branch Intermediate School. He loves playing with his friends and cannot wait to get back on the football field.



"I am very determined that I will make it through and that I will be able to get back to doing what I love," he said. "I am praying very hard that I can get back to playing football with my buddies and we just win the games."



Levi's mom said the driver of the truck was cited for driving without insurance.

She said she is going to push for a four-way stop to be installed near where the accident happened in hopes of making the area safer.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Brizuela family with medical expenses.
