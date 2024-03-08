4 Houston traffic hot spots where kids are most likely to get hurt: Report

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A new study has found that children walking or riding along Houston streets in four major areas could be in danger.

Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy mapped out transportation-related injuries that affected children across the city between 2018 and 2023.

Now, transportation experts are discussing ways to improve pedestrian safety and explore solutions.

The study found kids are most likely to be hurt in the following hot spots:

Alief: Beechnut Street near Wilcrest Drive

Gulfton: Glenmont Drive from Renwick Drive to Royalton Street

Sunnyside: The Sunnyside Square Mile

Gulfton: Hillcroft Avenue

According to the Rice Baker Institute, Hillcroft Avenue was used as a case study to outline improvements in these areas, resulting in the "Mayor Safe Street Initiative."

The safety initiative reportedly included wider sidewalks, shared-use bikeways, improved intersections for pedestrian access, bus stop access, and reduced motor vehicle lanes from eight to six.

Speeds were also reduced by 5 to 10 mph in two major intersections.

The report suggests identifying these hot spots could help law enforcement find high-risk drivers.

