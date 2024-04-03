Child riding scooter hit by car in Atascocita neighborhood, Harris County Pct. 4 says

ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) -- A child riding a scooter was hit by a car in the Atascocita area on Wednesday morning, according to deputies.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said the crash happened at Timber Forest Drive and Atascocita Road.

Deputies did not say how old the child is or where the child was heading. Humble ISD's Timberwood Middle School is just down the road from the intersection.

In a post on social media, Herman said EMS responded to the scene and treated the child for reported injuries. The child's condition was not immediately known.

The intersection was shut down during the investigation into the crash, but it was reopened around 9 a.m., according to Pct. 4.